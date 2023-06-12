Mothercare (LON:MTC) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Mothercare Stock Performance

LON MTC opened at GBX 5.25 ($0.07) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.60 million, a P/E ratio of 262.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. Mothercare has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11.75 ($0.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Le Vesconte acquired 568,582 shares of Mothercare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £51,172.38 ($63,615.59). 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mothercare

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores in 36 countries, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

