Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Position Lowered by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $1.90 on Monday, reaching $279.89. The company had a trading volume of 289,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,482. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $299.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.