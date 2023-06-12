MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267,360 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Northland Securities lowered shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

MP Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,457. The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.70.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. MP Materials had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.89 million. Analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.78 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,987.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.78 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,476 shares in the company, valued at $641,987.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $14,057,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,561,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,940 over the last 90 days. 33.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.