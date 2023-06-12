Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Receives $315.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $315.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

In other Murphy USA news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $298,549.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,628 shares of company stock worth $455,611. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 8.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,152,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $284.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.28. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

