National Bankshares Boosts GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$55.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GFL. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital increased their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. CIBC increased their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

GFL ENVIRON-TS Price Performance

