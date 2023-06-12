National Bankshares Boosts Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$3.50

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Transat A.T. Price Performance

Shares of TSE TRZ opened at C$4.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$7.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of C$2.50 and a 1-year high of C$4.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.36.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.