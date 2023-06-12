National Bankshares Raises Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$3.50

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

TRZ opened at C$4.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.58. Transat A.T. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.36.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

