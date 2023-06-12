National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EYE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56. National Vision has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $43.82.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $562.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.42 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 12,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $300,601.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares in the company, valued at $13,251,455.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 22,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,224.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs bought 12,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $300,601.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,251,455.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in National Vision by 420.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in National Vision during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

