Natixis Acquires 23,600 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 128.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.10% of National Health Investors worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NHI traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $52.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,378. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.71.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 173.08%.

NHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

