Natixis Has $2.02 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Natixis raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR traded up $20.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $521.96. The stock had a trading volume of 238,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,644. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $553.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $462.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $448,950.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,986,224.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.