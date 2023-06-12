Natixis Makes New $2.63 Million Investment in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Natixis purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 167,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000. Natixis owned 0.10% of Douglas Emmett as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

NYSE DEI traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.59. 806,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,004. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

