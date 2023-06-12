Natixis Purchases 15,501 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Natixis lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Fortive were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

Fortive Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.20. 253,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,848. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $69.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

