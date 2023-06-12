Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN NAVB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 591,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.36. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.
