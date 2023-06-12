Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTLPP) vs. BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Head-To-Head Analysis

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) and Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTLPP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and Necessity Retail REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSpire Capital $127.10 million 6.56 $45.79 million $0.10 64.21 Necessity Retail REIT $465.09 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

BrightSpire Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Necessity Retail REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

38.2% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and Necessity Retail REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSpire Capital 8.55% 8.92% 2.38% Necessity Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BrightSpire Capital and Necessity Retail REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSpire Capital 0 2 3 0 2.60 Necessity Retail REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

BrightSpire Capital currently has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 59.66%. Given BrightSpire Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BrightSpire Capital is more favorable than Necessity Retail REIT.

Summary

BrightSpire Capital beats Necessity Retail REIT on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpire Capital, Inc. in June 2021. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

