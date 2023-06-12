Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 5,235,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,479,000 after buying an additional 992,123 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,891,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,442,000 after acquiring an additional 381,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,608 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.86. The stock had a trading volume of 569,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,744. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $40.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85.

