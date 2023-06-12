Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 162 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.5 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

About Automatic Data Processing



Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

