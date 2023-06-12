Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 801 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,497,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 314,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,176,000 after buying an additional 32,087 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 327.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 33,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.85. 2,462,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,885. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $217.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

