Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) & Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Head to Head Analysis

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) and Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nerdy and Diebold Nixdorf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdy -22.73% -96.19% -56.74% Diebold Nixdorf -14.60% -1.43% 0.63%

Volatility and Risk

Nerdy has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diebold Nixdorf has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdy 0 2 6 0 2.75 Diebold Nixdorf 1 2 0 0 1.67

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nerdy and Diebold Nixdorf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Nerdy presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 58.33%. Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,378.74%. Given Diebold Nixdorf’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diebold Nixdorf is more favorable than Nerdy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nerdy and Diebold Nixdorf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdy $162.66 million 3.08 -$35.40 million ($0.43) -6.98 Diebold Nixdorf $3.49 billion 0.01 -$581.40 million ($6.47) -0.04

Nerdy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diebold Nixdorf. Nerdy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diebold Nixdorf, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Nerdy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Diebold Nixdorf shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Nerdy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Diebold Nixdorf shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Diebold Nixdorf beats Nerdy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nerdy

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, coding, tutor chat, essay review, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics. It also provides banking product-related services comprising proactive monitoring and rapid resolution of incidents through remote service capabilities or an on-site visit; first- and second-line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; managed and outsourcing services, such as business processes, solution management, upgrades, and transaction processing; and cash management services. In addition, the company offers DN Vynamic software suite to simplify and enhance the consumer experience; mobile point of sale and self-checkout terminals; printers, scales, and mobile scanners; and banknote and coin processing systems. Additionally, it provides retail customer's product-related services, such as on-demand and professional services; maintenance and availability services; implementation services; managed mobility services; monitoring and advanced analytics; and store life-cycle management services. The company was formerly known as Diebold, Incorporated and changed its name to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in December 2016. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Hudson, Ohio. On June 1, 2023, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.