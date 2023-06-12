NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 3M

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 3M in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stephens began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

NXGN traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 190,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,997. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $178.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.61 million. Equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

