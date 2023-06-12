NFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0179 on Top Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. NFT has a market capitalization of $658,090.07 and $249.28 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFT has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019947 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00018643 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015419 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,797.39 or 1.00030068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002499 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01786771 USD and is down -5.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $249.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.