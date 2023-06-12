NFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0179 on Top Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. NFT has a market capitalization of $658,090.07 and $249.28 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFT has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005786 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019947 BTC.
- Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00018643 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015419 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,797.39 or 1.00030068 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000765 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002499 BTC.
NFT Token Profile
NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.
NFT Token Trading
