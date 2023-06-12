NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $7.73

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.73, but opened at $8.09. NIO shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 46,066,323 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Nomura cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.
NIO Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NIO by 127.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after buying an additional 431,851 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NIO by 19.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in NIO by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NIO by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,007,000 after buying an additional 48,720 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in NIO by 45.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 106,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
