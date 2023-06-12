Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68,188 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $53,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after acquiring an additional 851,071 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 336.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,511,000 after buying an additional 320,346 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,562,000 after buying an additional 242,658 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,813,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16,363.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 151,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,552,000 after buying an additional 150,383 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

Shares of NOC traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $453.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,011. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $454.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $1.87 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

