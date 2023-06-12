NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Update

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NovAccess Global stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.15. 875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,553. NovAccess Global has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.

NovAccess Global, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of diagnostics, therapeutics in cancer, and neurological diseases and the development of immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients. The company was founded on February 25, 1997 and is headquartered in Cuyahoga County, OH.

