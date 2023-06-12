NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Update

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NovAccess Global stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.15. 875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,553. NovAccess Global has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.
