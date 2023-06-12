Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.79. Approximately 85,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 335,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRIX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.17% and a negative net margin of 428.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 34.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 104.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 121,167 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.