Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0745 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:JFR traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,179. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.