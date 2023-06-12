Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 3rd

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.78. 159,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,106. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $579,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 161.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 105,886 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 95.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 82,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 40,514 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

