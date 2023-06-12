Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

Shares of QQQX stock remained flat at $25.56 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,605. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $25.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QQQX. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

