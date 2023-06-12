Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (JPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on July 3rd

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.11. 8,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,842. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 32,799 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

