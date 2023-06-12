Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of JPC stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $6.48. 173,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,261. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $8.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.