Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of JPC stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $6.48. 173,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,261. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $8.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. CIC Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

