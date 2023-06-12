Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.53. 204,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,177. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $7.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 22.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in the business of enhancing portfolio value relative to the market for preferred securities by investing in securities and sectors that the fund’s sub-adviser believes are underrated or undervalued. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

