Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NAD stock remained flat at $11.16 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 296,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,482. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAD. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 177,051 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 300,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 174,334 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 561.3% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 177,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 151,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,374,000 after purchasing an additional 143,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 231,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 119,874 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

