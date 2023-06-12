Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:JRI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 68,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,020. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

