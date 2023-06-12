Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:JRI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 68,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,020. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84.
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
