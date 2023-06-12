Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

JRS traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,281. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $10.57.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

