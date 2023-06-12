Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
JRS traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,281. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $10.57.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
