Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Senior Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE NSL traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.56. 76,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,440. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 176.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.