Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JSD stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.55. 9,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,919. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,796 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

