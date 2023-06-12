Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2365 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:BXMX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 88,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,120. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $14.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,145,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,991,000 after acquiring an additional 73,225 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,597,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 97,621 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 25,660 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 138,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 25,880 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

