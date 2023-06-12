Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NBB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.40. 51,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,366. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $18.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $213,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

