Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Old Point Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Old Point Financial Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of OPOF stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. Old Point Financial has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.21.
About Old Point Financial
Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.
