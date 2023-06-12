Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Old Point Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OPOF stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. Old Point Financial has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

