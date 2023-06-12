OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OCX traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.21. 156,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,063. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27.

Insider Activity

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 787.97%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 663,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,060.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 26,827,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $8,048,291.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,181,335 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc acquired 663,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,060.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 90,534 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the second quarter worth $896,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 58.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

Further Reading

