Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives $109.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ONTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 1.9 %

Onto Innovation stock opened at $110.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.25. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $113.87.

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Onto Innovation’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $62,317.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $62,317.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,515 shares of company stock valued at $860,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 572.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 448,591 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 35.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,617,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,169,000 after buying an additional 427,056 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

