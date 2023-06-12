Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN OGEN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,061. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.19.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%.
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
