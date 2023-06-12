Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN OGEN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,061. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.19.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56,498 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

