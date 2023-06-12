Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $4.26

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.26, but opened at $4.12. Orla Mining shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 53,897 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 19.65%. Analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,502,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after buying an additional 1,487,552 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,004,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,449,000 after buying an additional 1,336,111 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,589,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,440,000. 30.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. is a capital pool company, which engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its material gold projects include Camino Rojo, South Railroad, and Cerro Quema. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

