OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

OSI Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

OSIS traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.38. 42,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,597. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. OSI Systems has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $127.07.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 10,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $1,261,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,084,586.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other OSI Systems news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $1,261,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,084,586.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,354,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,945 shares of company stock valued at $14,027,386 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 7,525.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 443,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,044,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,566,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,838,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Further Reading

