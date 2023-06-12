Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 30th

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Ovintiv has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ovintiv to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OVV stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,114. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OVV. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ovintiv by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,726 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ovintiv by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,946,000 after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ovintiv by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,481,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,191,000 after purchasing an additional 267,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 321.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,966 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.