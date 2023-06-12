Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.406 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE OVV traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,823. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$43.23 and a 52-week high of C$78.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.26, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.57.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.