Oxen (OXEN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $187,811.09

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $187,811.09 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0995 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,883.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.97 or 0.00297363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013508 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.25 or 0.00541852 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00058626 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.15 or 0.00394653 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003852 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,461,059 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

