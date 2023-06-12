Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (OXLCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Up 0.6 %

OXLCZ stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 20,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51.

