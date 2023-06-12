Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (OXLCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Price Performance

Shares of OXLCL stock remained flat at $22.80 during trading hours on Monday. 686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.73. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $25.44.

