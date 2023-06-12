Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Price Target Increased to GBX 150 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 145 ($1.80) to GBX 150 ($1.86) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.74) price objective on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Oxford Metrics Stock Performance

LON:OMG opened at GBX 102 ($1.27) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 100.25. Oxford Metrics has a 12 month low of GBX 73.44 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 114 ($1.42). The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of £132.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,400.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Oxford Metrics Company Profile

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for smart sensing in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

