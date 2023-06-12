Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,697 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WBD stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,651,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,267,402. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBD. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.